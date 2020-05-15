Greentown Lighthouse Bibleway Assembly of Thayer will host an old-time tent revival starting Monday, with Rev. Lonnie Cagle.
The church is at County Road 203 A and A Highway in Couch, behind the post office.
All are welcome.
Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: May 15, 2020 @ 4:05 am
Greentown Lighthouse Bibleway Assembly of Thayer will host an old-time tent revival starting Monday, with Rev. Lonnie Cagle.
The church is at County Road 203 A and A Highway in Couch, behind the post office.
All are welcome.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.