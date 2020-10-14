Mary Stanley 

Funeral services for Mary Ellen Stanley, 83, Pomona, Mo., will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Pomona Assembly of God Church under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mrs. Stanley passed away peacefully at 11:06 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family.
She was born in Mitchell, Ark., and grew up in Viola with three brothers whom she remained close to for the entirety of their lives.
In 1955, she married the love of her life, J.R. Stanley, and their happy union lasted more than 50 years until his passing in 2005. She raised three daughters whom she was incredibly proud of, had six grandkids who were the apple of her eye, and to her delight, in 2019, she became a great-grandmother. Mary lived for her family and they brought her more happiness than anything else in her life.
She had a zest for life that inspired all who knew her, and having been raised with three older brothers, she was a talented athlete. She was a Chiefs fan, an avid reader and traveled every time she had an opportunity. She had an endless spirit of adventure and could boast that she had visited 48 states and numerous countries.
Her work was also very important to her. She was a respiratory therapist at Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains for many years, even returning after retirement to help in other capacities. She made a great many friends there who remained in her life until her passing.
The cornerstone of Mary’s life was her faith. This was made evident through her attendance in and service to her church, Pomona Assembly of God. She worked as the church secretary and helped clean the church for many years. In 2006, she was part of a missionary group to Guatemala.
There is no question that Mary will be deeply missed by her countless friends and family, but there is a sense of peace knowing she is in the arms of her Savior. A relationship with Christ was always the most important thing in her life.
Mary is survived by her brother Levi Mason, of Warrensburg, Mo.; her daughters Mary Ann Risla and husband Jan, Billings, Mont., Patricia Stoops and husband Tim, West Plains, Mo., and Carla Trick and husband Jerry, West Plains, Mo.; her grandchildren Danielle Webb and husband Rob, West Plains, Mo., Ethan Stoops, West Plains, Keara Risla, West Plains, Charlie Trick and wife Ellie, Fayette, Mo., Karsten Risla, Billings, Mont., and Lorin Trick, West Plains; great-granddaughter Preslee Webb, West Plains; and many nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, whom she adored.
She is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers Paul Mason and Roland Mason, her daughter Susan Stanley, her husband J.R. Stanley and one great-grandson Jaden Webb.
Mrs. Stanley will lie in state from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Mackey Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Assembly of God’s Children’s Missions and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 West Main, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
