Joshua Allen Williams, 20, Mammoth Spring, Ark., and Kylee Nichole Rudd, 20, Mammoth Spring, Ark., March 6 in West Plains. Officiated by JW Johnson.
Michael Cole Woodley, 20, Willow Springs, and Patience Elizabeth Naegele, 18, Willow Springs, March 7 in Willow Springs. Officiated by Tommie Boles.
Korey Steven Woodey, 22, West Plains, and Klassie Lynn Thornton, 22, West Plains, March 12 in West Plains. Officiated by Jimmy James Clark.
Trevor Scott Cressman, 26, West Plains, and Cassandra Marie Roberts, 21, West Plains, March 13 in West Plains. Officiated by Denver Wade.
Todd Steven McDaniel, 47, West Plains, and Heather Anne Price, 46, West Plains, March 17 in Willow Springs. Officiated by Abby Clinton.
