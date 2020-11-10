Flora Mae Cooley, 87, Winona. Died at 8:47 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Mtn. View. Yarber Mortuary, Winona.
Ruby Orphan Leonard, 94, Mtn. View. Died at 7:58 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Mtn. View. Yarber Mortuary, Mtn. View.
Betty Lou Stines, 86, Birch Tree. Died at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Birch Tree. Yarber Mortuary, Birch Tree.
Sherri Phillis Gibson, 67, Willow Springs. Died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Mercy St. Francis Hospital, Mtn. View. Yarber Mortuary, Willow Springs.
Dorothy Lee Polk, 82, Mtn. View. Died at 7:15 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Mtn. View. Yarber Mortuary, Mtn. View.
