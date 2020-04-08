Billy Carter

A private graveside service for Billy V. Carter, 86, Antioch, Tenn., will be held at Howell Memorial Park Cemetery, under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Carter passed away 12:36 a.m. Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at his home.
He was born Feb. 3, 1934, at Gainesville, Mo., to John Carter and Nell Bratcher Carter. Billy graduated from Davenport High School. On Sept. 2, 1955, he was married at Davenport, Iowa, to Rosalee McGoldrick. Mr. Carter was a veteran, having served with the United States Marines in Korea. He retired from AT&T in 1968 after working for 15 years as a test man. He enjoyed fishing with his three sons and was a member of DAV. Mr. Carter was a member of the Church of Christ.
He is survived by his wife Rosalee Carter; three children Dennis Carter and wife Trisha, David Carter and wife Angel and Daniel Carter and wife, Charisse; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two half-brothers Mike McGoldrick and wife, Judy and Johnny Carter; and one half-sister K. N. Wilburn.
His parents preceded him in death.
