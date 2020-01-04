The old Man was tired and fully ready to give up his position to someone younger and less weary from shouldering the heavy load of responsibility. His beard had grown long and white during 2019, adding greatly to his aged appearance.
He mourned with families this past year as senseless shootings claimed too many innocent lives across the country. He had watched in deep sorrow as conflicting politics divided Americans as a united nation.
He watched with pride as brave American soldiers continued to serve their country on foreign soil, and he shed many silent tears for those who were returned to their cherished homeland in flag-draped caskets.
It’s no wonder that Father Time is stepping down, and the New Year is welcomed with open arms. Cleaning the slate to begin anew, we all have the opportunity to help make 2020 a better year for one and all.
Happy New Year from Kathie and Diana at Summersville Branch Library!
It’s time to get those tiaras and fancy dresses out of storage! This year’s Princess Tea Party is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 for all ages. The ones who have outgrown the tea party crowd are invited to dress up and be servers!
We always have a good time and hope to see you there. Everyone is welcome. Reservations are appreciated but not mandatory.
A new book has been purchased by the Summersville Friends of the Library to honor the marriage of Gene and Alfreda Simeroth, members of the group. On the Bestseller’s list, “We Were the Lucky Ones” by Georgia Hunter is available for checkout.
The Summersville Friends of the Library group usually meets at 8:30 a.m. the second Monday of each month at the library, but due to the holidays, the next scheduled meeting will be Jan. 13.
There’s never a charge for library activities, thanks to the Summersville Friends of the Library and Texas County Library, thanks to the Summersville Friends of the Library and the Texas County Library, but you can show your appreciation by attending the Friends’ monthly meetings and being a part of this service to our community.
New members are invited to join this active group in supporting and participating in the continuing growth of the Summersville Branch Library. The Friends’ Facebook page can be found by entering “Summersville Friends of the Library”.
Any Texas County Library branch is your one-stop-shop for printing, copies, fax or free scanning to an email address in addition to our other services. We’re so much more than just a library these days!
Texas County Library now has e-books and audio books available to download for Texas County Library patrons. To view the catalog and download, go to our website: texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us, click on e-books, or come by the library for assistance. Texas County Library cards are required.
Summersville Library is a branch of Texas County Library and located at 480 First St., on the south side of the square, next door to Open Door in Summersville.
Business hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m Saturdays.
Visit texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us or contact the library: 417-932-5261 or toll-free 888-609-4491, or email us: svlib@texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us, or fax: 417-932-5262.
