Nineteen cases of COVID-19 were reported as confirmed between Friday and Sunday, reported the Howell County Health Department on Monday, 163 of which are active.
While the number of cases confirmed is down 6.99% from eight to 14 days ago, the 14-day test positivity rate is about 40.1% as of the latest report.
Public health officials say a 5% positivity rate is ideal for controlling the spread of the coronavirus that causes the disease and in West Plains, a mask requirement will remain in place at least through Feb. 2, unless that rate falls below 5% for seven days in a row, at which point the city government could choose to rescind it.
Of the new cases, 14 are reported in West Plains, two each in Mtn. View and Koshkonong and one in Pomona.
•
Gov. Mike Parson announced Monday the first shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines have arrived.
According to the governor’s office, shipments of the vaccine will continue through the week to each of the state’s 21 initial vaccination sites, which include hospitals and healthcare facilities across the state.
Gov. Parson reminds Missourians that, though the vaccine is now approved for use, it is important to continue social distancing, mask wearing, hand washing and avoiding large gatherings, especially over the holiday season.
For more information visit MOStopsCOVID.com.
MISSOURI
Total COVID-19 cases: 347,603.
Change from last report: 8,799.
50,000+: St. Louis County.
25,000-44,999: Kansas City.
20,000-24,999: Jackson, St. Charles.
10,000-19,999: Boone, Greene, Jefferson, St. Louis City.
5,000-9,999: Buchanan, Cape Girardeau, Clay, Cole, Franklin, Jasper, St. Francois.
1,000-4,999: Adair, Audrain, Barry, Benton, Butler, Callaway, Camden, Cass, Christian, Clinton, Cooper, Crawford, Dunklin, Henry, Howell, Johnson, Joplin, Laclede, Lafayette, Lawrence, Lincoln, Madison. Marion, McDonald, Miller, Mississippi, Moniteau, Morgan, New Madrid, Newton, Nodaway, Osage, Pemiscot, Perry, Pettis, Phelps, Pike, Platte, Polk, Pulaski, Randolph, Saline, Scott, Ste. Genevieve, Stoddard, Stone, Taney, Texas, Warren, Washington, Webster.
500-999: Andrew, Barton, Bates, Bollinger, Carroll, Dallas, DeKalb, Dent, Douglas, Gasconade, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Howard, Livingston, Macon, Ralls, Ray, Ripley, Sullivan, Vernon, Wayne, Wright.
Under 500: Atchison, Caldwell, Carter, Cedar, Chariton, Clark, Dade, Daviess, Hickory, Holt, Iron, Knox, Lewis, Linn, Maries, Mercer, Monroe, Montgomery, Oregon, Ozark, Putnam, Reynolds, Schuyler, Scotland, Shannon, Shelby, St. Clair, Worth.
Deaths: 4,514.
Change from last report: 33.
ARKANSAS
Total COVID-19 cases: 185,702.
Change from last report: 6,848.
15,000+: Pulaski, Washington.
10,000-14,999: Benton.
5,000-9,999: Craighead, Faulkner, Jefferson, Saline, Sebastian.
1,000-4,999: Arkansas, Ashley, Baxter, Boone, Carroll, Chicot, Clark, Clay, Columbia, Crawford, Crittenden, Cross, Drew, Garland, Greene, Hempstead, Hot Spring, Independence, Izard, Jackson, Johnson, Lawrence, Lee, Lincoln, Logan, Lonoke, Miller, Mississippi, Ouachita, Phillips, Poinsett, Polk, Pope, Randolph, Sevier, St. Francis, Union, White, Yell.
500-999: Bradley, Cleburne, Conway, Desha, Franklin, Fulton, Grant, Howard, Little River, Madison, Marion, Nevada, Sharp, Stone, Van Buren.
Under 500: Calhoun, Cleveland, Dallas, Lafayette, Monroe, Montgomery, Newton, Perry, Pike, Prairie, Scott, Searcy, Woodruff.
Deaths: 2,945.
Change from last report: 125.
Source: Local health departments and state COVID-19 dashboards.
