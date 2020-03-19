Howell County Athletic Association member school districts Fairview, Glenwood, Howell Valley, Junction Hill and Richards, in collaboration with the Howell County Health Department, announce the cancellation of all athletic and scholastic activities through April 3.
In a joint statement announcing the decision Thursday morning, district administrators explained the move is intended to help stem the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
Parents and patrons are advised to consult their respective schools’ websites for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.