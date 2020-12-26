Every month West Plains Elementary School recognizes students of the month. District officials offer special thanks to Community First Banking Company for sponsoring the program. Recently announced November students of the month are Blaze Davis, preK; Marnie Cooper, kindergarten; Winfield White, first grade; Maria Guerrero, second grade; Jax Hughes, third grade; and Grayson Hufstedler, fourth grade.
