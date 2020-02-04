West Plains city officials announce two railroad crossings will be closed later in the week for rail replacement.
From 7 a.m. Thursday to no later than 7 p.m. Friday, the Lincoln Avenue crossing will be closed and from 7 a.m. Friday to no later than 7 p.m. Saturday, the Sunset Terrace crossing will be closed.
City officials advise drivers to find alternate routes, because traffic will not be able to cross during those times.
