A day after announcing the lowest number since Sept. 22, 12 cases, the Howell County Health Department reported 59 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Wednesday.
The year-to-date positivity rate is 14.92%, up 0.52% from Tuesday and up 1.53% from Oct. 14. Out of 10,241 tests, 1,528 have returned positive results. In the last seek, 207 cases have been added and 373 tests conducted, for a seven-day positivity rate of 55.5%.
There are 226 active cases known to health officials, up 14 from Tuesday's report, but down 82 from the same time last week. The number of hospitalized patients remains the same for the second day in a row, at seven, and no new deaths were reported for the third consecutive day. The county's COVID-attributed death toll has held steady at 23 since Oct. 19.
About 47% of the newest cases, 28, are in Willow Springs and 44%, 26, in West Plains. The remaining five cases are three in Mtn. View and one each in Pomona and Pottersville. Forty-four are linked to known cases and 15 are identified as community spread.
MISSOURI
Total COVID-19 cases: 162, 723.
25,000+: St. Louis County.
10,000-19,999: Kansas City, St. Charles.
5,000-9,999: Boone, Greene, Jackson, Jefferson, St. Louis City.
1,000-4,999: Buchanan, Butler, Callaway, Camden, Cape Girardeau, Cass, Christian, Clay, Cole, Dunklin, Franklin, Howell, Jasper, Johnson, Joplin, Laclede, Lawrence, Lincoln, McDonald, Newton, Pettis, Scott, St. Francois, Taney, Webster.
500-999: Audrain, Barry, Cooper, Crawford, Lafayette, Livingston, Marion, Miller, Moniteau, Morgan, New Madrid, Nodaway, Pemiscot, Perry, Phelps, Platte, Polk, Pulaski, Randolph, Saline, Stoddard, Stone, Texas, Warren, Washington, Wright.
100-499: Adair, Andrew, Barton, Bates, Benton, Bollinger, Caldwell, Carroll, Carter, Cedar, Clark, Clinton, Dade, Dallas, Daviess, DeKalb, Dent, Douglas, Gasconade, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Henry, Hickory, Holt, Howard, Lewis, Linn, Macon, Madison, Maries, Mississippi, Monroe, Montgomery, Oregon, Osage, Ozark, Pike, Ralls, Ray, Ripley, Shannon, St. Clair, Ste. Genevieve, Sullivan, Vernon, Wayne.
50-99: Atchison, Chariton, Iron, Knox, Reynolds, Scotland, Shelby.
Under 50: Mercer, Putnam, Schuyler, Worth.
Deaths: 2,657.
ARKANSAS
Total COVID-19 cases: 101,596.
10,000+: Washington, Pulaski.
5,000-9,999: Benton.
1,000-4,999: Chicot, Craighead, Crawford, Crittenden, Faulkner, Garland, Greene, Hot Spring, Independence, Jefferson, Lee, Lincoln, Lonoke, Miller, Mississippi, Pope, Saline, Sebastian, Sevier, St. Francis, Union, White, Yell.
500-999: Arkansas, Ashley, Baxter, Boone, Carroll, Columbia, Cross, Hempstead, Howard, Izard, Jackson, Johnson, Lawrence, Logan, Phillips, Poinsett, Randolph.
100-499: Bradley, Clark, Clay, Cleburne, Cleveland, Conway, Dallas, Desha, Drew, Franklin, Fulton, Grant, Lafayette, Little River, Madison, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Nevada, Newton, Ouachita, Perry, Pike, Polk, Prairie, Scott, Searcy, Sharp, Stone, Van Buren.
50-99: Woodruff.
Under 50: Calhoun.
Deaths: 1,751.
Source: Local health departments and state COVID-19 dashboards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.