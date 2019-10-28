The Men’s Fellowship group of the First Church of God will hold its annual Chili Day fundraiser for youth scholarships from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at the church, 1700 Wayhaven Drive in West Plains.
All-you-can-eat chili will be available for $6.50 per adult and $3 per child age 12 and younger, along with desserts, drinks and vegetable soup.
Carryout is available by calling ahead, 256-3079.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.