Email submissions by noon Fridays to abby@wpdailyquill.net with “CALENDAR” in the subject line. Three sentence maximum must include event description, date, time, location, cost and source for more information. Call Abby at the Quill 256-9191 with questions.
Unless otherwise noted, events are located in West Plains and area codes are 417.
Attention readers: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a statewide stay-at-home order, many events are postponed or canceled. Please confirm before making plans to attend. Visit the Chamber of Commerce website for the latest updates in West Plains: wpchamber.com/cancellations.
THIS WEEK
Through June 4: Adopt-a-Zizzer and support West Plains High School seniors through Project Graduation. Supporters may make a purchase locally or online to purchase prizes for seniors participating in Project Graduation. Go online to zizzerprojectgrad.com to learn more or call Shelly Martin, 293-6455, or Patty Keller, 405-513-3900.
CANCELED: The May 23rd Cystic Fibrosis Music Show featuring country musician Joe Nichols at the civic center. Nichols has been booked to play the concert in March 2021.
May 23 (10 a.m.): The Homeland Cemetery Association will meet at the cemetery on County Road 6310 off of west U.S. 160. Anyone interested in cemetery upkeep should attend. Donations for maintenance costs will be accepted at the meeting or may be mailed to Melva Johnson, 4163 State Route AB, West Plains, MO 65775.
May 23 (1 p.m.): AMVETS Post 98 will host a Memorial Ride from the post, 1852 County Road 6070, to Antlers in Gainesville. Hamburgers and hot dogs will be served. Karaoke will follow at 7 p.m.
May 24 (1 p.m.): The Clear Springs Cemetery Board will meet at 1 p.m. Sunday at the cemetery, on Ozark County Road 318, just off PP Highway near Dawt. A potluck dinner will precede the meeting at noon. All are welcome.
CANCELED: is canceled this year due to the coronavirus. Donations for cemetery maintenance are appreciated and may be sent to the Bank of Salem, Pickren Hall Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 338, Salem, Ark., 72576.
CANCELED: Due to COVID-19, the Udall Price Cemetery annual meeting will not be held this year. Association officials urge all to "stay home, stay safe." Donations needed for cemetery upkeep may be sent to Eddie Ellison, 6549 State Highway O, Udall, MO, 65766. Checks should be made payable to Udall Price Cemetery.
CANCELED: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing requirements, the cemetery's trustees have canceled the annual meeting. To make a donation, mail it to Cheryl Finley at 10950 State Route 17, West Plains, MO 65775. Contact any trustee with questions: John Lambe, 256-4718; Bruce Finley, 256-9653; or Jim Ficken, 293-8301.
CANCELED: The decoration service and annual auction hosted by Free Union Cemetery has been canceled due to the coronavirus and will be rescheduled to next year. To make a donation toward cemetery maintanence, mail checks to Edith Winchester, 13427 State Route FF, Caulfield, MO 65626. CAll 417-284-7384 for more information. The cemetery is on County Road 7130 near Leota.
CANCELED: The West Plains Memorial Day Service at Oak Lawn Cemetery will not be held this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
May 25 (1 p.m.): The Cureall Cemetery Association will hold its annual meeting at 1 p.m. Monday on the cemetery grounds off K Highway just north of the MM Highway junction in Ozark County.
NEXT WEEK
CANCELED: May 30 "Junk, Jam and Joes" at HOBA Park.
POSTPONED: 37th Judicial CASA's Blue Dress Fun Run will be held Sept. 12.
June 1: The Titanic Museum in Branson will reopen with reservations required. Face masks must be worn. A limited number of guests will be allowed entry. Call 800-381-7670 for reservations.
CANCELED: The Heart of the Ozarks Spring Bluegrass Festival, scheduled for June 4 through 6.
CANCELED: The June 5-6 Old Time Music, Ozarks Heritage Festival.
FUTURE
June 6 (10 a.m.): West Plains High School graduation will be held at Zizzer Stadium. Graduating students may bring six guests to support them, and seating will be designated according to social distancing guidelines.
June 13 (8-10 a.m.): The fourth annual OMC Dice Run of the Mills Registration, OMC Parkway Center Parking Lot. Fundraiser ride is a 117-mile motorcycle run with five stops ending at Great Rivers Distributing at Heritage Park in Pomona. Call 257-6737.
June 13 and 27 (7 p.m.): AMVETS Post 98, 1852 County Road 6070, hosts karaoke on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month.
June 17 (8-11 a.m.): OMC Laboratory Services will conduct low-cost lab health screenings. Screenings available for a minimal cost are CBC, CMP, A1C, Lipid, TSH, and PSA. No appointment necessary. Walk in at these OMC locations: Lab Services, Alton, Gainesville, Mammoth Spring, Mtn. Grove, Mtn. View, Thayer/Mammoth Spring and Urgent Care Clinic. For more information, call 257- 6736.
June 19 (noon to 6 p.m.): OMC and Community Blood Center of the Ozarks Blood Drive at OMC Parkway Center. Walk in, call 800-280-5337, or visit www.cbco.org/donate-blood/to make an appointment.
July 10 and 11: The South Central Walk Worthy Women's Conference will be held at First Baptist Church in Mtn. View. Admission is $40. Visit www.scwalkworthy.com for more information or to register.
July 23: Free school athletic physicals at Shaw Medical Building, 1111 Kentucky Ave. Student athletes must have a signed consent form to participate.
Aug. 4 (6 p.m.): OMC’s New Parent Skills Class is recommended during the third trimester of pregnancy and covers self-care, baby care, infant bathing, safety, immunizations, and circumcision. Call 256-9111, extension 6440 to register or for details.
Aug. 14 (noon to 6 p.m.): OMC and Community Blood Center of the Ozarks Blood Drive at OMC Parkway Center. Walk in, call 800-280-5337, or visit www.cbco.org/donate-blood/to make an appointment.
Aug. 18 (6 p.m.): OMC’s Preparing for Breastfeeding Class provides the expectant mother with important information needed to breastfeed her new baby. Call 256-9111, extension 6440 to register.
Aug. 19 (9 a.m.): OMC’s Smoking Cessation Class is a free eight-week program. Registration is required and space is limited. Call 257-5959, ext. 6905.
Aug. 22 (8 a.m.): OMC’s Prepared Childbirth Class is recommended during the second trimester of pregnancy. The goal of this class is to prepare the expectant mother for all aspects of labor and delivery. Call 256-9111, extension 6440 to register or for details.
Aug. 25 (6-8 p.m.) OMC’s Heart Saver Infant CPR Class covers basic resuscitation skills on an infant. Recommended during the third trimester of pregnancy or in first year of infant’s life. Call 256-9111 ext. 6444 to register.
Aug. 29: Pulled Pork Picking Party at HOBA Park. From 1-3 p.m., Alan Strickland will give a banjo workshop. From 3-5 p.m., setup will take place, followed by a pulled pork or hamburger dinner by donation until 7, at which time a bluegrass jam will be held.
Sept. 1 (6-8 p.m.) OMC’s Heart Saver Infant CPR Class covers basic resuscitation skills on an infant. Recommended during the third trimester of pregnancy or in first year of infant’s life. Call 256-9111 ext. 6444 to register.
Sept. 8 (8 a.m.): OMC’s Prepared Childbirth Class is recommended during the second trimester of pregnancy. The goal of this class is to prepare the expectant mother for all aspects of labor and delivery. Call 256-9111, extension 6440 to register or for details.
Sept. 12 (10 a.m.): The 37th Judicial CASA Blue Dress 5K walk/run or one-mile fun run/walk will start at Wages Brewing Company, 1382 Bill Virdon Blvd. in West Plains. The event benefits CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children) ahead of April’s Child Abuse and Neglect Awareness Month. Register by emailing CODC@37thcasa.net, calling 255-2100 or stopping by the office, 101 Washington Ave. in West Plains.
Sept. 16 (8-11 a.m.): OMC Laboratory Services will conduct low-cost lab health screenings. Screenings available for a minimal cost are CBC, CMP, A1C, Lipid, TSH, and PSA. No appointment necessary. Walk in at these OMC locations: Lab Services, Alton, Gainesville, Mammoth Spring, Mtn. Grove, Mtn. View, Thayer/Mammoth Spring and Urgent Care Clinic. For more information, call 257- 6736.
Sept. 19: The Department of Natural Resources pesticide collection will take place at Heritage Tractor, 3285 N. U.S. 63. The event was rescheduled from April 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Sept. 24-26: Heart of the Ozarks Association will hold its Fall Bluegrass Festival at HOBA Park.
Oct. 6 (6 p.m.): OMC’s New Parent Skills Class is recommended during the third trimester of pregnancy and covers self-care, baby care, infant bathing, safety, immunizations, and circumcision. Call 256-9111, extension 6440 to register or for details.
Oct. 10 (8 a.m.): OMC’s Prepared Childbirth Class is recommended during the second trimester of pregnancy. The goal of this class is to prepare the expectant mother for all aspects of labor and delivery. Call 256-9111, extension 6440 to register or for details.
Oct. 13 (6 p.m.): OMC’s Preparing for Breastfeeding Class provides the expectant mother with important information needed to breastfeed her new baby. Call 256-9111, extension 6440 to register.
Oct. 20 (6-8 p.m.) OMC’s Heart Saver Infant CPR Class covers basic resuscitation skills on an infant. Recommended during the third trimester of pregnancy or in first year of infant’s life. Call 256-9111 ext. 6444 to register.
Oct. 28 (noon to 6 p.m.): OMC and Community Blood Center of the Ozarks Blood Drive at OMC Parkway Center. Walk in, call 800-280-5337, or visit www.cbco.org/donate-blood/to make an appointment.
Oct. 31 (3 p.m.): HOBA's Boo-Grass Jam and Pie Party starts with setup from 3 to 5 p.m., followed by dinner of chicken pot pie or taco pie, served with drink and fruit or cream pie dessert for donation. Bluegrass jam starts at 7 p.m. at HOBA Park.
Nov. 3 (6-8 p.m.) OMC’s Heart Saver Infant CPR Class covers basic resuscitation skills on an infant. Recommended during the third trimester of pregnancy or in first year of infant’s life. Call 256-9111 ext. 6444 to register.
Nov. 10 (6 p.m.): OMC’s Prepared Childbirth Class is recommended during the second trimester of pregnancy. The goal of this class is to prepare the expectant mother for all aspects of labor and delivery. Call 256-9111, extension 6440 to register or for details.
Dec. 1 (6 p.m.): OMC’s Preparing for Breastfeeding Class provides the expectant mother with important information needed to breastfeed her new baby. Call 256-9111, extension 6440 to register.
Dec. 16 (8-11 a.m.): OMC Laboratory Services will conduct low-cost lab health screenings. Screenings available for a minimal cost are CBC, CMP, A1C, Lipid, TSH, and PSA. No appointment necessary. Walk in at these OMC locations: Lab Services, Alton, Gainesville, Mammoth Spring, Mtn. Grove, Mtn. View, Thayer/Mammoth Spring and Urgent Care Clinic. For more information, call 257- 6736.
Dec. 23 (noon to 6 p.m.): OMC and Community Blood Center of the Ozarks Blood Drive at OMC Parkway Center. Walk in, call 800-280-5337, or visit www.cbco.org/donate-blood/to make an appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.