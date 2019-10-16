In recognition of Children’s Health Month, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to further support efforts that reduce lead in drinking water at schools and child care facilities.
The commitments made will provide safer and healthier environments for children across the country, said agency officials.
“In accordance with Children’s Health Month, the Trump Administration is forging an important new partnership to reduce childhood lead exposure in schools and child care facilities,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “This MOU supports the Lead Action Plan and brings together more than a dozen partners across the government and private sector to enhance our efforts to test for and address harmful lead exposure.”
The commitments of the memorandum support the Lead Action Plan, which provides a blueprint for reducing lead exposure and associated harms by working with a range of stakeholders, including states, tribes and local communities, along with businesses, property owners and parents.
One existing effort that is further supported is EPA’s “3Ts” — training, testing, and taking action — for reducing lead in drinking water in schools and child care facilities.
According to officials, the memorandum highlights each partner’s commitment to work to help ensure that children in schools and child care facilities are provided with safe drinking water.
It also encourages supporting activities that provide education on health concerns associated with lead in drinking water, assists in the development of a lead testing program using the EPA’s 3Ts and helps schools and child care facilities establish a sustainable and effective lead in drinking water testing program, they added.
In addition, said officials, the memorandum promotes collaboration in the development of materials, training and tools to assist schools and child care facilities in reducing lead in drinking water, and allows for better identification of appropriate networks, associations and organizations to partner with to develop communication materials for schools and child care facilities.
Learn about the new MOU at www.epa.gov/ground-water-and-drinking-water/mou-reducing-lead-levels-drinking-water-schools-and-child-care.
