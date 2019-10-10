A revival will be held from Oct. 18 through 20th at Eagle Heights Independent Baptist Church, 1078 County Road 8570, West Plains.
All are invited to join the congregation in fellowship with evangelist Mark Thrift of Houston, Texas. Services will be held at 7 p.m. Oct. 18 and 19, and at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Oct. 20.
Thrift is pastor emeritus at Parkwood Baptist Church in Houston, having led the church for 31 years between 1985 and 2017. His father pastored the church for 22 years before him.
At the age of 16, Thrift was saved and felt the call to preach. He attended Lynchburg Baptist College, now known as Liberty University in Virginia, Hyles-Anderson College in Indiana, and graduated in 1978 from Baptist Christian college in Shreveport, La., with a bachelor’s degree in theology. In 2001, he obtained his master’s degree from Trinity Valley Baptist Seminary & College.
Thrift transitioned from the role of active pastor of Parkwood to the church’s pastor emeritus in January 2017 and now travels each week to preach revivals, camp meetings and conferences.
For more information about Eagle Heights Independent Baptist Church or its revival call Pastor Ron Kelly, 293-9888.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.