Two Oregon County residents have died as a result of traffic crashes this week, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports.
Thaddaus D. Collins, 27, of Thayer, has died of injuries suffered in a two-vehicle crash at 12:20 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 63, 5 miles south of West Plains.
Cpl. M.T. Weakley with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Collins was southbound in a 2013 GMC Terrain that drove into the path of a northbound 2018 International tractor trailer.
The International, driven by Terry L. Edwards, 63, of Horn City, Fla., left the right side of the road, narrowly missing a utility pole, and went through a fence, coming to rest in a field over 50 yards away from the crash site.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts, according to the patrol.
Collins was pronounced dead at 12:25 p.m. by Howell County Coroner Tim Cherry at the scene.
No injuries were reported for Edwards, but it did take a couple of hours to free him from the cab of his truck.
Cpl. Weakley was assisted at the scene by Msgt. Rees, Tpr. Heimsoth, Tpr. Pond and Major Crash Investigation Unit members Msgt. Gruben, Sgt. Richardson and Tpr. Eden.
JULY 5 CRASH VICTIM SUCCUMBS
Lovina A. Hostetler, 17, of Alton, was pronounced dead at 4:07 p.m. Tuesday by Dr. Eric Luehr with Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
Hostetler died as a result of serious injuries suffered the evening of July 5, after a pickup truck crashed into a horse-drawn vehicle Hostetler was a passenger. The crash occurred on Highway 19, a mile north of Alton.
Cpl. M.T. Weakley reported James E. Collins, 53 of Alton was northbound in a 1998 GMC 2500 when his vehicle struck a horse-drawn vehicle in the rear, causing both vehicles to travel off the right side of the road.
The horse-drawn vehicle was being driven by John A. Hostetler, 20, with passengers David A. Hostetler, 18, and Lovina Hostetler, all from Alton.
Lovina Hosteteler was taken by ambulance to Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains and then to Mercy Hospital in Springfield where she later died of her injuries.
Minor injuries were reported for the other three reported involved, and they were taken to the OMC Clinic in Alton.
According to Troop G Public Information Officer Sgt. Jeff Kinder, the horse was removed from the scene with little to no injury reported.
Cpl. Weakley was assisted at the scene by Msgt. S.L. Nelson.
Hostetler’s and Collins’ deaths mark the 18th and 19th traffic fatalities in the nine-county Troop G area for 2020, compared to 13 during the same time frame last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.