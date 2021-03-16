With many restrictions still in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the West Plains Council on the Arts is doing something different for this year’s BrewFest.
The new fundraising format will take place over the course of six months, beginning March 30, and will feature a “passport” that can be purchased and used at participating businesses in order to receive specials.
The new approach comes a year after 2020 BrewFest was postponed. It was eventually canceled altogether.
“We didn’t want to postpone [this year’s] BrewFest into the summer, and we wanted to do something that would be easier on our vendors, many of whom have been hit hard by the pandemic,” said Paula Speraneo, administrator of the arts council. “It also gives people a chance to visit these places and support our vendors.”
She explained that, even without restrictions at the West Plains Civic Center, it would have been too expensive for some vendors to come and set up for an event this year.
The “passport” will be a booklet, similar in style to a travel passport, with a page for each participating business to validate, Speraneo explained. Passport holders who visit at least 75% of the participating businesses can be entered into a grand prize drawing.
The details regarding the grand prize and where to return completed passports will be announced at a later date, Speraneo said.
Participating businesses include Bella Springs Mushroom Farm, Colton’s Steak House & Grill, Encore Eatery, “Go Farm” Farmers Market members Living Waters and Pruitt’s Produce, Falling Spring Farm, Grump’s Grub, Lake Bums Brew Co., Meramec Vineyards, Mmad Spirits Distillery, Mother’s Brewing Company, Ostermeier Brewing Company, Ozark Pizza Company, Piney River Brewing, Public House Brewing Company, Rapp’s Barren Brewing, Ruby Tuesday of West Plains, St. James Winery, Viandel Vineyard, Wages Brewing Company and West Plains Area Farmers Market.
“We wish BrewFest could be its normal in-person festival, but we’re pleased to be able to participate in the passport program this year,” said Phil Wages, owner of Wages Brewing Company.
Proceeds from the passport will benefit the arts council’s efforts to promote arts organizations in the West Plains area as well as fund the Gatewood Family Fine Arts Scholarship. The event is sponsored by the WPCA, Simmons Bank-West Plains and the West Plains Daily Quill.
The cost of each passport is $25 and they will be valid from March 30 to Sept. 30.
Passports will soon be available for purchase at the Greater West Plains Area Chamber of Commerce, Ozark Heritage Welcome Center, Wages Brewing Company and the West Plains Daily Quill. Payment must be cash or check only, no credit/debit cards will be accepted.
Those who are still holding 2020 BrewFest tickets can exchange their tickets to get a 2021 passport for $15.
According to Speraneo, BrewFest organizers have already scheduled March 12, 2022, at the West Plains Civic Center for the next BrewFest. During the 2019 BrewFest over 800 people attended the event, which is the primary fundraiser for the arts council.
For more information go www.westplainsarts.org or check the event’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/WestPlainsBrewfest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.