Linda Louise Wallace, 68, Birch Tree. Died Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at her home. Yarber Mortuary, Birch Tree.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Regal-Beloit to shut down operations in West Plains
- Woman charged with hindering arrest of alleged shooter
- Woman, severely beaten, allegedly found in sleeper cab
- Man charged with assaulting, kidnapping wife
- Leslie Adam Collins (Wake)
- Mtn. View teen reported missing
- Driver dies after falling from truck
- Army veteran brings Cajun food business to West Plains
- Alton chief of police suspended
- Man arrested for allegedly exposing himself faces three other felony counts
Images
Videos
Commented
Upcoming Events
-
Nov 5
-
Nov 5
-
Nov 5
-
Nov 6
-
Nov 6
-
Nov 6
-
Nov 7
-
Nov 7
-
Nov 7
-
Nov 7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.