Shannon County Health Center officials announced that county's first death attributed to COVID-19 in the county on Tuesday. No identifying information was given about the patient, due to privacy laws, but officials asked for prayers from the community on behalf of the family.
Currently one case is considered active and in home isolation in that county. The total number of confirmed cases to date is 43, and five patients have required hospital care.
For the first time since July 23, excluding the weekend, Howell County Health Department officials report the number of cumulative confirmed cases of coronavirus infection to date remains unchanged for the 24-hour period.
With no new cases to report Wednesday, the number of active cases of infection stands at 31, with three patients hospitalized with COVID-19, said officials.
Positive tests: 46,750
10,000+: St. Louis County.
5,000-9,999: Kansas City.
2,500-4,999: Jackson, St. Charles, St. Louis City.
1,000-2,499: Boone, Buchanan, Greene, Jasper, Jefferson.
500-999: Cape Girardeau, Cass, Clay, McDonald, Newton.
100-499: Adair, Audrain, Barry, Butler, Callaway, Camden, Christian, Cole, Dunklin, Franklin, Howell, Johnson, Joplin, Laclede, Lafayette, Lawrence, Lincoln, Marion, Mississippi, Moniteau, New Madrid, Nodaway, Pemiscot, Pettis, Platte, Polk, Pulaski, Saline, Scott, St. Francois, Stoddard, Sullivan, Taney, Warren, Webster.
50-99: Andrew, Barton, Benton, Bollinger, Carroll, Clinton, Cooper, Douglas, Gentry, Harrison, Henry, Miller, Morgan, Phelps, Pike, Ray, Stone, Washington, Wright.
25-49: Bates, Caldwell, Cedar, Crawford, Dallas, DeKalb, Howard, Lewis, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Montgomery, Osage, Randolph, Ripley, Shannon, Ste. Genevieve, Texas, Vernon.
10-24: Atchison, Carter, Chariton, Dade, Daviess, Gasconade, Grundy, Hickory, Iron, Madison, Maries, Monroe, Oregon, Ralls, Reynolds, Scotland, Shelby, St. Clair, Wayne.
Deaths: 1,220.
ARKANSAS
Positive tests: 40,968
5,000-7,499: Washington.
2,500-4,999: Benton, Pulaski.
1,000-2,499: Craighead, Crittenden, Faulkner, Hot Spring, Jefferson, Lincoln, Pope, Sebastian, St. Francis.
500-999: Garland, Johnson, Lee, Mississippi, Saline, Sevier, Yell.
100-499: Arkansas, Ashley, Boone, Bradley, Carroll, Chicot, Clark, Clay, Cleburne, Columbia, Conway, Crawford, Cross, Desha, Drew, Grant, Greene, Hempstead, Howard, Independence, Lawrence, Little River, Logan, Lonoke, Madison, Miller, Nevada, Phillips, Poinsett, Polk, Randolph, Union, White.
50-99: Baxter, Cleveland, Dallas, Franklin, Jackson, Newton, Ouachita, Pike, Prairie, Sharp.
25-49: Fulton, Izard, Lafayette, Monroe, Perry, Scott, Searcy, Stone, Van Buren.
10-24: Marion, Montgomery, Woodruff.
Deaths: 434.
Source: Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Arkansas Department of Health.
