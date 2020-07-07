The West Plains Police Department has announced the arrest of an Ava resident for his alleged involvement in multiple car thefts in the West Plains area.
Robert A. Abbott, 45, was arrested Thursday pending formal charges from the Howell County prosecuting attorney on multiple counts of automobile theft and theft of a firearm.
A local officer located Abbott in a vehicle reportedly stolen from Howell-Oregon Electric Cooperative in the driveway of a home on Arkansas Street in West Plains. The officer and a Howell County sheriff’s deputy spoke with Abbott and also reportedly discovered stolen firearms in the vehicle with Abbott. Those firearms had been stolen from other vehicles Abbott is alleged to have stolen, according to police reports.
Abbott is currently on probation with the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony stealing, according to court records, and is also alleged to be the suspect in three additional automobile thefts which occurred in West Plains on Wednesday. Three of the four vehicles have been recovered and returned to the owners, according to police.
Abbott is also reportedly being held on multiple agency warrants in Missouri and Arkansas with charges including automobile theft and stealing. At the time of his arrest, Abbott was reportedly out on bond for county charges of first-degree assault and armed criminal action.
