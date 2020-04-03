The Howell County Commission will meet for its regular session at 10 a.m. Monday in the Commission Room on the second floor of the Howell County Office Building, 35 Court Square in West Plains.
The agenda includes approval of accounts payable and recognition of any guests present.
The commission typically meets each Monday and Thursday.
The agenda includes approval of accounts payable and recognition of any guests present.
The commission typically meets each Monday and Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.