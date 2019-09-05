First Free Will Baptist Church of West Plains, 1814 County Road 6460, invites the public to join the congregation in celebrating Moving Forward Day by attending service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, followed by a potluck dinner.
The church’s building project, underway for the last five years, is nearing completion. As a result, Sunday’s service will be held in the sanctuary upstairs for the first time. The basement, where services had previously been held, will be used as a fellowship hall.
The congregation is led by Bro. Ben Ryan. Sunday school is held at 10 a.m. and worship services are typically held at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays. Bible study and youth services are offered at 7 p.m. Wednesdays.
For more information call 256-7377.
