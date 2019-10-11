A chili cook-off to benefit the South Central Career Center’s (SCCC) chapter of SkillsUSA will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 19 at C7 Metal Werks ‘N’ Stuff.
The fundraiser will help chapter members pay expenses related to attending state and district contests, organizers said.
Those entering the contest need to call 293-3889 by Thursday to register. There will be a live radio remote, door prizes and a giveaway, including items from SCCC students and instructors.
The winner of the chili cook-off will receive a $100 prize, organizers said.
