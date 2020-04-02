Nearly 948,000 Missourians are described as food insecure, according to a 2015 Map the Meal Gap study, and that number is widely growing due to the coronavirus pandemic, prompting Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance (MFBI) to try to help out hungry families across the state.
For the fifth consecutive year, through April, team members are promoting donations to support Feeding Missouri and its community affiliates as part of the Home Run Against Hunger campaign.
In an effort to encourage social distancing, the MFBI offers new ways to give this year, and is asking donors to text or give monetary contributions online.
Text MOFB2020 to 44321 and follow the prompts to use the new text option.
To donate online, visit www.feedingmissouri.org/donate, and mention Missouri Farm Bureau in the “Business Name” field on the form.
In addition, due to safety concerns, MFBI locations will not accept food donations. Such donations should be taken directly to a local food pantry or food bank.
