West Plains native Lynn Mayfield enlisted in the U.S. Army at age 17, and was stationed about five miles from the demilitarized zone on the south side of Highway 1, the boundary between north and south Vietnam.
He served three years and was in Vietnam in 1967. He keeps pages of photos and other reminders of his service like paper money, coins and chopsticks in a timeworn three-ring binder.
Before deployment, their commanding officers never told them where they were headed, he said, but when they were sent home on a 30-day leave and told to dye their white undershirts green, they knew they were being sent to Vietnam.
The soldiers traveled to Vietnam by sea on a World War II-era troop carrier, while smaller units were flown over. The quarters were crowded and the trip took 33 days.
The men slept with their life preservers in stacked hammocks, and the space was so tight the hammocks bumped into one another with the movement of the boat.
It was just one of the things he had to get used to, Mayfield said.
“Eventually, you got so tired you could probably sleep anywhere,” he recalled.
One day while on deck he noticed other boats traveling in the same direction, and asked where they were going and what they were doing. It was an escort of armed ships, plus submarines, and it hadn’t occurred to him they were being guarded.
“I always thought it was neat,” he said.
Mayfield was a rigger, knotting the ropes attached to shipments of guns and ammo to prepare for them to be carried by helicopter to combat zones.
If the rigging broke or came undone and the load fell, the rigger was responsible for going out to retrieve the shipment.
He never had to do that himself, he said, but knew someone who did. That soldier stepped on punji sticks, a booby trap made of sharpened stakes, puncturing his foot and earning him a Purple Heart.
On base, Mayfield also did some clerical work and, along with the other members of his division, took turns going out on patrol at night, watching for enemy movement and calling in any suspicious activity.
He and his wife Carol, now married for 51 years, met after being pen pals while he was overseas. A high school student living in Indianapolis, Carol was already writing to three soldiers from Indiana after reading a newspaper article encouraging civilians to exchange letters with soldiers serving in Vietnam.
The boyfriend of one of her friends was stationed with Lynn, and she began exchanging letters with him as well. One of the soldiers from her home state, a captain, offered to meet her but it never panned out. Since he was an officer, her assumption was that he had been in the military for a while and was probably married.
“She chose the private over the captain,” Lynn teased.
Carol said she regrets not keeping her husband’s letters, but at the time she had no reason to believe they would meet, either. However, after Lynn was stationed at Fort Knox, Ky., he wrote to ask if it was okay for him to come see her.
The drive was close enough to Indianapolis for him to make the trip on the weekend.
She said yes, but was shocked when he showed up, waiting for her to come home from school. She was a high school senior, and actually a bit older than Lynn, though she believed him to be about 25 years old and asked to see his identification to prove his age.
“He acted older and looked older,” she said.
“It was that hard Ozarks living,” he joked.
Carol admitted her first impression of him wasn’t entirely favorable, and she tried to set him up with her twin sister and a friend her age.
“I didn’t like him at first. He was a little too forward,” she confessed.
The day they met she introduced him to a friend of the family she was very close to, and he said they were going to get married.
“I thought he was nuts,” she recalled.
“I have kind of a dark sense of humor that takes getting used to,” Lynn explained. Carol noted that took “a month of weekends,” she said.
They started dating the second week of September that year and got married the second week of the following June. The couple lived in Indianapolis, Danville and Shelbyville in Indiana. Lynn was a police officer in Danville and on the campus of Indiana University for about 18 years.
They moved to West Plains several years ago after retirement, where two of Lynn’s sisters and a brother still live. To keep busy, Lynn knits scarves on a loom, some of which are donated to veteran’s clinics and, recently, to the seniors on the high school football team.
He enlisted before he graduated from West Plains High School and later got his GED certification. He expressed appreciation for the school’s annual Veterans Day program and high school Principal Jack Randolph for recognizing the service of veterans.
He says during his own service, the closest he got to being harmed was driving from base camp to town, when a sniper took potshots at his vehicle from an abandoned house.
“He never came close to hitting me. It may have been an old person that couldn’t see very well, or who knows,” he recalled. “It probably would have been hard to hit a vehicle moving at 55 miles an hour. I was young and dumb and never once thought about getting killed. But that’s how an 18-year-old thinks.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.