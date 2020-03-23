The South Central Workforce Investment Board in West Plains have announced job centers in West Plains and Poplar Bluff are closed to the public as of last Friday.
According to officials, center employees will continue to work unless a staff member tests positive for COVID-19.
“The job centers will still serve customers by phone, email, postal mail and we will have a drop box located outside the centers for paperwork,” said Donna Parrott, executive director of the board.
Officials confirmed that if a local job center closes to staff, another job center will answer calls and provide services in its stead.
During the public closure, people seeking unemployment insurance are directed to use the Department of Labor and Industrial Relation’s UI hotline at 800-320-2519 or to visit www.uinteract.labor.mo.gov.
The closures are in response to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
“Our top priority is keeping our customers and staff healthy, while maintaining continuous service to Missourians,” said Mary Leathers, director of the Office of Workforce Development. “Despite these closures, we are committed to working with job seekers during this unprecedented time.”
The job centers in West Plains and Poplar Bluff serve a 12-county region including Butler, Carter, Douglas, Howell, Oregon, Ozark, Reynolds, Ripley, Shannon, Texas, Wayne and Wright counties.
For the West Plains Job Center call 256-3158. Call the Poplar Bluff Job Center at 573-840-9595. For online services visit www.jobs.mo.gov.
