A man shot multiple times in an altercation at Lone Oak Mobile Park in West Plains has died of his injuries, report West Plains police.
West Plains police responded at 3 p.m. Saturday to a residence in the park on Lanton Road for a report of an altercation between two men.
The Quill learned at 3:45 p.m. Saturday that several law enforcement vehicles and a medical helicopter were at a trailer in the mobile park and police tape had been put up around the trailer and a vehicle at the scene.
Shortly before 5 p.m. West Plains Police Department Public Information Officer John Murrell told a reporter on the scene that, during an altercation, one man reportedly shot the other multiple times. The victim was airlifted to Ozarks Medical Center where was pronounced dead, and the alleged shooter is in custody, Murrell said.
At this time, police are not releasing the names of either the alleged shooter or the victim.
Anyone with information about the incident, which is under active investigation, is asked to call the West Plains Police Department at 256-2244 or email crimetips@westplains.net.
This is a developing story. Watch the Quill online at www.westplainsdailyquill.net for more information.
Updated at 8:37 p.m. to show that the victim was pronounced dead.
(1) comment
Hello. Just joining.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.