Zerel Mullen

Private graveside service for Zerel Dewayne Mullen, 73, Caulfield, Mo., will be held at Moody Cemetery, under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Mullen passed away 10:55 p.m. Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Ozarks Medical Center.
He was born March 13, 1947, at Batesville, Ark., to Willis G. Mullen and Chloe L. Clark Mullen. On Sept. 29, 2001, he was married at Moody, Mo., to Carol Garske. Mr. Mullen attended Bakersfield High School and the Highway Patrol Academy in Jefferson City, Mo. He worked as a truck driver and a police officer for the city of West Plains. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Mr. Mullen was a member of Moody Church of Christ.
He is survived by his wife Carol Mullen, of the family home; two children Dewayne Mullen and special friend Shirley, Caulfield, Mo., and Jerry Mullen and wife Janolyn, West Plains; six grandchildren Chelsea Falwell and husband Cody, Monique Pond and husband Tyler, Gaige Moss and fiancé Baylee, Gannan Moss, Chloie Mullen and Halen Mullen; five great-grandchildren Addison, Ellie and Casen Falwell and Camden and Elle Pond; Carol’s daughter Susan Rickert, granddaughter, Kaelee Duncan and great-granddaughter, Aiden Duncan; and one sister Norrine Knight; and many nieces and nephews.
His parents, daughter-in-law Debbie Mullen, one brother Gerald Mullen and one sister-in-law Maxine Mullen preceded him in death.
Mr. Mullen will lie in state from 5 until 8 p.m. Thursday at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Moody Cemetery and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.