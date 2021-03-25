Gwendell Jay Sisco was born Sept. 6, 1942, in Alton, Mo., the son of Glen Alonzo Sisco and Virginia Julian Gunter Sisco, and departed this life on March 20, 2021, in Springfield, Mo.
He was united in marriage on July 17, 1965, to Eddie Linda Martin.
Jay was preceded in death by his parents Glen and Virginia Sisco, two brothers Wendell Dee Sisco and Lindell Ray Sisco, and one grandson Justin Derek Sisco.
He is survived by his wife of over 55 years, Linda Sisco, of the home in Alton, Mo.; two daughters Carrie Alyssa Crabtree and husband Charlie of Alton, Mo., and Tammy Joan Sisco of Birmingham, Ala.; three grandchildren Nicholas Taylor Hersey of Birmingham, Ala., and Aurora Grace Crabtree and Brandon Edward Crabtree, both of Alton, Mo.; many nieces and nephews; cousins; other relatives; and friends.
Jay graduated from Portage High School in Portage, Ind., and obtained an associate’s degree in electronics. He spent most of his working career as an engineer for radio stations. Later in life, he was a truck driver.
He was a Christian and of the LDS faith. He attended the Bailey Church in Alton when he was able.
Jay proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. After his Army tour, he served in the National Guard from which he retired.
He loved flying and was a pilot. Jay also enjoyed flying remote control planes.
Jay will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather and will truly be missed by his family and all that knew him.
Graveside services for Gwendell Jay Sisco were held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Bailey Chapel Cemetery in Alton, Mo., with Chet Sisco officiating.
The family received friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Carter Funeral Home in Thayer, Mo.
Burial was on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Bailey Church Cemetery in Alton, Mo., with services under the direction of Carter Funeral Home Inc. in Thayer, Mo.
