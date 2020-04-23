A Kansas City resident is charged with four felonies relating to the November 2019 burglary of a Howell County business, including the theft of a firearm and about $900 in cash.
A warrant has been issued for Bradley Alan Tucker, 29, with bond set at $10,000, on charges of first-degree burglary, stealing $750 or more, stealing a firearm and first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.
He also faces charges of stealing a firearm and possession of a controlled substance in Greene County after allegedly being found with narcotics and stolen firearms the day of the Howell County robbery.
Howell County Sheriff’s Department Investigator Torey Thompson reported that on the morning of Nov. 19, the owner of Gentry Auto and RVs, on west U.S. 160, said the business was broken into and $2,300 worth of items were taken.
Security camera footage from the business reportedly showed a white male driving a black four-door car arrived at the business at about 4 a.m. that day. The video also showed the suspect inside the business collecting items and leaving them near the door, including a 9mm handgun and a shotgun that was propped against a counter and apparently forgotten when the rest of the items were loaded into the suspect’s vehicle.
The suspect is also seen on video entering a pickup truck and a Chevrolet Tahoe on the property, both belonging to the business owner. After the suspect enters the Tahoe, it starts, and it appears that the car alarm goes off. The suspect then drove the Tahoe around the building and parked it before getting back into the car he drove. The video appears to show him driving that car to the front door and loading property into it.
At one point, Thompson said, it appears the suspect placed a small handgun on the roof of the car, then picked it up again.
Tucker was reportedly arrested at about 8:30 p.m. that evening in Springfield while sitting in a black Chevrolet Impala that matched the appearance of the vehicle shown in the surveillance video. The 9mm handgun and another handgun reported stolen out of Kansas City were allegedly found in Tucker’s possession.
According to a report submitted by the Springfield police officer investigating the incident, Tucker’s vehicle was filled almost to the roof with tools and other property. When comparing Tucker’s booking photo with the images captured on surveillance, they appear to be the same person, Thompson said.
