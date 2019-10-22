Officials with The Kloz Klozet and Cleea’s At Home Market invite everyone to their “We’re Wild About Fashion” style show and luncheon Friday, Nov. 8, at the West Plains Country Club.
The event is sponsored by the Friends of the Garnett Library and benefits Missouri State University-West Plains’ (MSU-WP’s) Garnett Library.
Florence James and Cleea Walls, owners of The Kloz Klozet and Cleea’s At Home Market, respectively, will present the latest styles in dresses, slacks, accessories, shoes, fashion jewelry, travel accessories and handbags, and wide variety of home decor items for the holiday season.
In addition, those attending will be able to view a table of gift items now available at both The Kloz Klozet and Cleea’s At Home Market.
The Kloz Klozet carries some unique and outstanding lines of baby clothing, as well as a large assortment of gifts for new arrivals and their parents. Gift registries are available, and items purchased can be gift wrapped.
Cleea’s At Home Market also has a large assortment of jewelry, shoes, accessories, gift items, home decor and furniture. Bridal and baby registries also are available, and items purchased can be gift wrapped.
Doors for the Nov. 8 fashion show will open at 11:30 a.m. for those who wish to come early to shop and socialize. Those attending also will have the opportunity to shop immediately following the show from 1 to 1:30 p.m.
Admission is $25, with proceeds going to the library.
Over the past 16 years, the semiannual fashion show events have raised over $37,000, said Neva Parrott, assistant librarian at the Garnett Library.
“Everyone at the Garnett Library is grateful to the Friends and the fashion show business owners for all they do to enrich the library and help our students be successful,” Parrott said.
Those who attend the fashion show will receive $10 gift certificates from the presenters. Other prizes also will be given away.
Organizers said seating will be open, but there will be larger tables available on a first come, first served basis for those who would like to bring their friends or coworkers to the event.
Seating is limited, however, so those planning to attend should purchase tickets in advance at the Garnett Library, 304 W. Trish Knight St.; The Kloz Klozet, No. 16 Court Square; Cleea’s At Home Market, 1350 Southern Hills Shopping Center; or the MSU-WP development office, 905 W. Main St.
For more information, call 255-7940 or email FriendsOfGarnettLibrary@MissouriState.edu.
