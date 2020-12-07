Michael Lee Harper, 70, West Plains, Mo., passed away at 10 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at his home.
He was born July 16, 1950, at Springfield, Mo., to Ralph Lee Harper and Betty Love Harper. Mr. Harper was a Vietnam veteran, having served with the United States Marines and earned two Purple Hearts.
He was the owner and operator of Doss & Harper Stone Co. for a number of years alongside his family. He was a collector of many things and liked motorcycles and sports cars; he was also a Rolling Stones fan.
Mike was a humble man who loved his family greatly. Mr. Harper was a Christian and was a member of New Hope Baptist Church.
He is survived by one daughter Erin Harper, Springfield, Mo.; two grandchildren; his mother Betty Harper, West Plains; one sister Pat Harper, Sparta, Mo.; one sister-in-law Shirley Harper, West Plains; and several nieces and nephews.
His father, one son Travis Michael Harper and one brother David Howard Harper preceded him in death.
