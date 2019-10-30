The Howell County Commission will review Missouri Public Entity Risk Management renewals for 2020 during its 10 a.m. meeting Thursday.
The agenda for the meeting, which will be held in the Commission Room on the third floor of the county office building at 35 Court Square in West Plains, also includes approval of accounts payable and recognition of any guests present.
Commissioners typically meet twice weekly on Mondays and Thursdays.
