“TRICK-OR-TREAT!” — Children could be heard shouting all over the civic center parking lot during Trunk or Treat Wednesday evening as they gathered up candy passed out by “trunk sponsors.” Trunk sponsors, along with gold and silver sponsors, came together to support Ozarks Medical Center Riverways Hospice with their financial contributions, and the presence of the trunk sponsors drew the crowd that paid admission in canned goods to benefit Elks Lodge No. 2418’s “Christmas for Kids” program. Collecting candy from one of the trunk sponsors here, from left: Andrew Howard, 11, son of Shantina and William Grace of Peace Valley; Patricia Schrippe, West Plains, with her children Theo, 3, Amira, 5, and Mabel, 7; and Nene Campsey, 8, daughter of Quill staff writer Abby Hess, West Plains.