When adopting or giving a pet as a Christmas gift, West Plains Police Department Animal Control Officer Brad Vannada asks that gift givers take the time to think about whether or not the recipient is ready, willing and able to care for the pet in the long term, in part to keep the animals from ending up in shelters.
“Adopting a pet can be a wonderful experience for a family and also for the shelter pet,” Vannada said. “Many people want to get loved ones a pet for the holidays, but most do not take the time to consider if their family member or members are ready for a pet. Every year, shelters around the country become overcrowded from intakes from individuals who received a pet and were not expecting or able to take care of the animal.”
Vannada offered the following questions for gift givers to ask themselves before adopting a shelter pet, which can also be applied to buying a pet at a store or getting a free kitten or puppy from someone giving them away: Is the receiver of the pet ready for animal ownership? Animals require food, shelter, attention and medical care, including vaccinations.
Does the person rent a house or an apartment? If so, are they allowed to have pets? Some rental leases allow no pets at all, or only caged animals or aquariums. Some renters don't have a yard for the animal to roam and play in.
What type of pet is best for the person? Younger animals often require more attention and have more energy for play. Some animals, like puppies, may need training to keep them from urinating or defecating indoors, and young cats and dogs are more apt to chew, scratch furniture or make messes that will need extra cleaning. The type of care needed for any animal should be considered when making a purchase or adopting.
Will the person receiving the pet be able to pick it out? Finding a personality match, or choosing the size or age of a pet might be important to the recipient, perhaps making a gift certificate or shelter voucher a better choice for gifting than presenting an animal on Christmas morning. It may also give the recipient time to prepare their home for a pet.
“When thinking of a gift this holiday season, remember a pet can be a great gift, but be sure you are ready or the person receiving the pet is ready for the commitment of long lasting pet ownership,” Vannada reminded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.