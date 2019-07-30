Calling all chefs in the making: Healthy Schools Healthy Communities Cooking Matters classes for Willow Springs School District will begin Aug. 12 for children ages 5 to 13. Children must be accompanied by an adult family member.
Classes will run from 4 to 6 p.m., at the OP Hall at the Willow Springs Thomas F. Benyo Golf Course.
The Cooking Matters for Families is a six session course that meets for two hours at a time learning how to cool healthy meals and how to do so on a budget. Each family, typically one adult and one child, cooks at a station, making an entree, side dish or dessert each week. Participants then get the food for one of those recipes made in class to take home and make for their family.
This class gives children the chance to get involved in the kitchen and try new and healthy foods, and it gives parents more creativity in the kitchen to cook with a wider range of foods.
One child said at a past class, “I love trying the new recipes each week and my favorite was the spinach smoothies.”
These classes are funded by Heathy Schools Healthy Communities, city of Willow Springs and the University of Missouri Extension-Howell County.
Sign up a child by sending an email to willowspingswillness@gmail.com or calling Freda Brooks Carr at 417-469-4950.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.