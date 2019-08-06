The West Plains Economic Development Coordination (EDC) will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday in the West Plains Public Library Community Room.
The agenda includes approval of July 11 meeting minutes, a financial report and a report from Economic Development Director David Bossemeyer.
Old and new business will be discussed before confirming the next meeting date, currently planned for Sept. 12, and adjourning.
