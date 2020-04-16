The Texas County Memorial Hospital laboratory is offering curbside lab draws to accommodate patients

during the coronavirus disease pandemic.

Patients who need to have their lab work performed, but do not wish to come into the hospital for the

service, can now take advantage of the curbside lab draws offered by appointment only between 8 a.m.

and 4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Patients interested in the curbside lab draws should call the TCMH laboratory at 417-967-1232 to

schedule their appointment. All needed patient information will be collected over the phone prior to the

patient’s appointment

In order to keep patients and staff protected, TCMH phlebotomists will wear face masks and disinfect all

medical equipment in between patients.

At this time, the TCMH laboratory will continue to accept all walk-in patients and is open 24/7 to serve

the needs of the community.

Callthe TCMH laboratory for any questions regarding curbside lab draws or services.

