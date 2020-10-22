West Plains Bike Shop, 313 Washington Ave., is owned by Stephanie and Michael Hullinger, with a little help from their children Caleb, Naomi, Shiloh and Abigail.
The shop, a member of the Greater West Plains Area Chamber of Commerce since it opened Jan. 29, offers bicycle tuneups, repairs and sales. It is an authorized dealer of parts, accessories and clothing from Giant, Cannondale, Salsa, Surly, GT, Sram, Fox, Shimano, Garmin, Kuat, Pearl Izumi, Lazer and Pro.
Michael attended Barnett Bicycle Institute and received 120 hours of hands-on professional bicycle mechanic training.
The Hullingers strive to provide friendly, knowledgable and enthusiastic service to cyclists of all ages and experience levels and are also promoters of involvement in the local bike riding community like charity fundraising rides and clubs.
"If your bike is broken in any way, bring it by and we will get it going; if you are looking to purchase a bike or anything bike-related, give us a call,” says Michael, adding, “and if you want to ride bikes, let us know when and where you are going and we will probably show up!"
"We are a family of six that run this place. When you come in you will be greeted by one or many of us,” he says. “We will serve you to the best of our ability and as you leave, our hope is that your needs were met and you will come back."
West Plains Bike Shop is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays at 313 Washington Ave. Call 417-420-9216 or email westplainsbikeshop@gmail.com. The shop's Facebook page may be found @westplainsbikeshop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.