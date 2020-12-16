Email submissions by noon Fridays to abby@wpdailyquill.net with “CALENDAR” in the subject line. Three sentence maximum must include event description, date, time, location, cost and source for more information. Call Abby at the Quill 256-9191 with questions.
Unless otherwise noted, events are located in West Plains and area codes are 417.
Attention readers: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many events are postponed or canceled. Please confirm before making plans to attend.
TODAY
Through Dec. 20: “Fall Into Winter,” an exhibition of artworks by Cindy Temple, will be on display in the civic center gallery on the mezzanine during regular center hours, courtesy of West Plains Council on the Arts.
Through noon Dec. 23 (8 a.m.-4 p.m.): the Baxter Regional Auxiliary annual Gift Wrapping Fundraiser is underway in the hospital’s main lobby. Proceeds benefit Baxter Regional Medical Center equipment needs and special services. Prices may vary. Drop off gifts with volunteers, who will say when they may be picked up. Call 870-508-1064 for more information.
Through Dec. 27: From 2-6 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and from noon to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 20, the West Plains Model Railroad Club Holiday Model Train Display will be shown on the second floor of the West Plains Opera House, 35 Court Square. The show will be open noon to 6 p.m. daily from Dec. 21 through 27, except for Christmas Day. Admission is free, though donations are accepted.
Through Dec. 31 (8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays): Nanci Harlin’s artwork will be available for viewing at the Ozarks Small Business Incubator, 408 Washington Ave. Her work is predominantly done in colored pencil and features animals and western and Native American themes.
Dec. 16 (8-11 a.m.): Ozarks Healthcare Laboratory Services will conduct low-cost lab health screenings. Screenings available for a minimal cost are CBC, CMP, A1C, Lipid, TSH, and PSA. No appointment necessary. Walk in at these Ozarks Healthcare locations: Lab Services, Alton, Gainesville, Mammoth Spring, Mtn. Grove, Mtn. View, Thayer/Mammoth Spring and Urgent Care Clinic. For more information, call 257- 6736.
Dec. 16 (9:30 a.m.): Willow Springs Senior Center will hold its monthly nail clinic by appointment. Call 469-3892.
Dec. 16 and 18 (10 a.m. to noon): Caregivers FIRST, a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs program for caregivers of veterans with physical or cognitive impairments, will hold a workshop by phone. The program is designed to help caregivers learn new skills, practice positive self-care, connect with others and navigate VA and community resources. S.A.V.E. suicide prevention training will be offered in the last class. Participants must be able to attend all classes. To register or for more information call 573-778-4476.
THURSDAY
Dec. 17 (11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.): The Willow Springs Senior Center will hold a Christmas meal curbside pickup event with roast beef, potatoes and grave, green beans, cole slaw, a hot roll and peanut butter pie.
FRIDAY
Dec. 18 (noon): GriefShare grief support group will meet at Grace’s Place, 530 Fletcher Terrace, with refreshments. This week’s topic is “Stuck,” and discussion is focused on walking by truth, not feelings, recognizing one’s purpose, and being honest about feelings without being driven by them. Contact David Ball, 274-1469.
Dec. 18 (4-8 p.m.) and 19 (10 a.m.-8 p.m.): Bell ringers will start filling red kettles for the Salvation Army at Walmart grocery and pharmacy entries and at Ramey supermarket. Volunteers are needed and asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. Call Kay Mead, 256-6147, or email kmead@oaiwp.org.
Dec. 18 and 19 (7 p.m.) and Dec. 19 (2 p.m.): The Children’s Ballet of the Ozarks will perform “The Nutcracker” in the civic center theater. Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 at the door, and discounts are available for groups of 20 or more. Buy tickets from any dancer, online at www.childrensballetoftheozarks.com, by phone at 217-3546 or at the civic center box office.
SATURDAY
Dec. 19: The fourth annual Fulton County (Ark.) Shop With a Cop event will be held at Walmart in Ash Flat. Due to the pandemic, participants will not shop as a group, and instead will assemble e outside and wait for an officer to take them inside to shop for themselves and family members.
Dec. 19 (6 p.m.): The Mtn. View Chamber of Commerce 2020 Christmas Parade, themed “Have a Merry Star Spangled Christmas,” will make its way through downtown Mtn. View. Lineup starts at 5 p.m. at Wayside Park/the city pool. Horses, ATVs and UTVs are welcome but most be decorated for Christmas and driven by licensed adults. Floats will be judged, and musics, lights and singing is encouraged.
Dec. 19 (6:30 p.m.): The STARS Foundation will present “That’s Christmas to Me,” a dance recital, at First Baptist Church, 202 Walnut St. The performance is free and will be preceded with a reshow at 6:15. Per city order, masks are required.
NEXT WEEK
Dec. 23 (noon to 6 p.m.): OMC and Community Blood Center of the Ozarks Blood Drive at Ozarks Healthcare Parkway Center. Walk in, call 800-280-5337, or visit www.cbco.org/donate-blood/to make an appointment.
Dec. 24 and 25: Public offices will be closed statewide for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Dec. 24-Jan. 1: The Alton Senior Center will be closed for Christmas and New Year’s holidays. Meal pickup will be unavailable. Patrons are urged to make other arrangements.
DECEMBER
Dec. 31: The Christian Women of Willow Springs will officially disband at year’s end. The organization’s treasury will go to the Willow Springs Ministerial Alliance to help serve local needs.
2021
JANUARY
Jan. 6: MSU-WP offers Zoom video conferencing STAR Orientation sessions for freshmen and transfer students with less than 10 credit hours. Online sessions are also available at any time via the university’s Blackboard system. Admission to the university and completion of required testing is required before participating. To learn more about admissions call 255-7955 or email WPAdmissions@MissouriState.edu; testing, call 255-7943 or email WPTesting@MissouriState.edu; or STAR Orientation, call 255-7222, email WPAACCESS@MissouriState.edu or go online to wp.missouristate.edu/aaccess/star.
Jan. 11: Registration deadline for the annual Night to Shine prom for people with special needs, hosted by Endurance Church. This year’s event is virtual. Email Beth Heath, endurancechurchwp@gmail.com.
Jan. 12 (6:30-8:30 p.m.): West Plains Council on the Arts offers a $30 workshop on making a loop yarn chunky scarf, led by Tara Hensley at the Trillium Trust Community Room, 1376 Bill Virdon Blvd. All supplies are included. Tickets may be reserved through Eventbrite or on the council’s Facebook event page, “Loop Yarn Chunky Scarf Workshop,” or call Paula, 293-2325.
FEBRUARY
Feb. 12: Endurance Church will host Night to Shine 2021. The prom night experience for people with special needs will be held virtually. Email Beth Heath at Endurance Church to register by Jan. 11 at endurancechurchwp@gmail.com.
MARCH
March 24 (7 a.m.-7 p.m.): Give Ozarks Day, a regional day of giving presented by Community Foundation of the Ozarks will take place online to support CFO’s nonprofit partners. This year’s theme is “Rally for Recovery” and will offer a change for nonprofits to raise funds after a difficult year of pandemic-caused cancellations, challenges and disruptions, often coupled with increased need for service. Donors may make tax-deductible gifts at GiveOzarks.org.
