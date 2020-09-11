On Aug. 4, Shane Macon, of Houston, Mo., graduated from Missouri Military Academy's (MMA) Cadre Leadership Camp, which aims to provide an intensive leadership training regimen that hones leadership and team building skills so cadets can effectively serve as leaders in the Missouri Military Academy 132nd Corps of Cadets.
Macon began serving as the 2020-21 battalion commander Aug. 17.
"This group of leaders is more proactive than any group I've seen at MMA," said MMA Commandant Col. Grabowski. "They are already demonstrating great leadership skills as they help our new cadets get acclimated to MMA."
For their training exercises, cadets were divided into three groups for round robin-style training. They participated in multiple adventure-style training exercises on back campus using MMA's obstacle course and trails along the 288-acre campus. They also made heavy use of MMA's other outdoor amenities, including the rappel tower, Flanagan Paintball Field, Centennial Gymtorium and more.
Cadets also practiced drill formations, squad fire movement techniques, hand and arm signals and physical training. In a classroom setting, they reviewed leadership techniques, plus MMA customs, traditions and core values.
At MMA, serving as a cadet leader is one of the most valuable experiences the Academy offers in terms of character development. The true value of cadet leadership skills not only lies within the corps, but also in what comes after it — their college, careers and adult life.
As cadet leaders, they will be expected to set the example as mentors and role models to other cadets, hold their fellow cadets accountable, teach greater responsibility to their brothers, represent the 132nd Missouri Military Academy Corps of Cadets, and more.
Providing private, college preparatory education for boys and young men in grades seven through postgraduate, the Missouri Military Academy is one of few such select academies in the United States. MMA's 360˚ Education(r) program is designed around the needs of boys during their formative years, tapping into what motivates them-positive reinforcement, structure, consistent physical and mental challenge, loyalty and a team mentality.
MMA seeks to inspire boys from around the world to reach their potential by fostering academic excellence, character development and leadership training in a safe, structured environment. For more information, visit MissouriMilitaryAcademy.org.
