Texas County Technical College in Houston has closed its campus and adapted policies as a precaution concerning COVID-19.
TCTC officials say the college is committed to keeping students, faculty, staff and applicants safe and will take measures to minimize in-person contact.
As of March 19, admissions and financial aid processing will continue, but the campus will be closed until further notice. Applicants are encouraged to reach out via phone or email. All applicant appointments will be taken via phone at 417-967-5466 until further notice. In-person appointments will resume at a later date.
All entrance testing for programs will be postponed until at least April 1, though the date is subject to change as officials get more information concerning COVID-19.
Staff and faculty will notify students of any changes to their schedules.
TCTC can answer questions by telephone at 417-967-5466, chat at www.texascountytech.edu) and email info@texascountytech.edu.
Updates will be made on an ongoing basis, so for the most up-to-date information and closures, visit www.texascountytech.edu
