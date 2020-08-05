Oregon County Coroner Tom Clary has announced the results of a pathologist’s report regarding the deaths of two Oregon County women found in late July by the Oregon County Sheriff's Office.
According to Clary, indications are that the women died of natural causes, and the investigation into their deaths is considered closed.
The bodies of Paula Hall, 67, and Jennifer Hall, 48, were located at Paula Hall’s home on County Road 268A in Oregon County during the course of a well-being check, according to Oregon County Sheriff Eric King in a statement made July 23.
The investigation was conducted by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Oregon County Coroner and the Oregon County Sheriff’s Office.
