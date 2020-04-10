The Howell County Health Department reports 300 tests have been conducted for COVID-19 in the county. Of those, 253 have come back negative, and four have been confirmed positive. Forty-three results are pending.
The health department will notify the public if any positives are reported over the weekend. Watch the "Howell County Health Department" page on Facebook for updates.
The Inside Yard Sale scheduled for May 7 and 8 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in West Plains has been postponed until the pandemic has been declared over.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has suspended all written and skills-based driver road testing, as well as salvage and bus inspections through April 27.
The suspended testing includes operator, commercial driver's license and motorcycle testing.
Local businesses that provide safety and emissions testing may continue to be open for services if circumstances allow.
Updates will be given as more information becomes available.
This week Gov. Mike Parson signed an executive order suspending the requirement that a notary public must notarize documents with the signer present.
As requested by Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, notaries public may now use audio-video technology to meet the requirement of a personal appearance to protect the health and safety of all involved.
The order is effective through May 15, unless extended. Notaries are al already registered must register as electronic notaries public. Details will be available at www.sos.mo.gov. Email commissions@sos.mo.gov or call 573-751-2783 for information.
A new resource for Missourians in need has been established at mo.servicesnavigator.org, through the Department of Social Services.
The website helps Missourians find essential services such as food pantries and banks, school meal programs, diaper banks, child care, counseling, financial services, assistive organizations, employment and mental health services and educational resources.
More than 2,000 services are listed, with new services being added daily, said officials.
MISSOURI
Positive tests: 3,799
Over 1,400: St. Louis County.
Over 500: St. Louis City.
Over 100: Jackson, Jefferson, Kansas City, St. Charles.
Over 50: Boone, Franklin, Greene.
Over 25: Camden, Cape Girardeau, Cass, Clay, Cole, Johnson, Lafayette, Lincoln, Perry.
Over 10: Adair, Buchanan, Butler, Callaway, Christian, Clinton, Dunklin, Jasper, Platte, Pulaski, Saline, Scott, St. Francois, Warren.
Deaths: 96 (Boone, Buchanan, Callaway, Camden, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Cass, Clay, Cole, Franklin, Greene, Henry, Jackson, Jefferson, Kansas City, Lafayette, Lincoln, Pulaski, St. Charles, St. Francis, St. Louis City, St. Louis County, Ste. Genevieve, Taney).
No cases reported: Andrew, Audrain, Barton, Carroll, Dade, Daviess, Dent, Douglas, Grundy, Hickory, Holt, Iron, Knox, Laclede, Lawrence, Lewis, Marion, Mercer, Miller, Mississippi, Monroe, Ozark, Putnam, Schuyler, Shannon, Sullivan, Texas, Wayne.
ARKANSAS
Positive tests: 1,164
Over 200: Pulaski.
Over 75: Crittenden, Jefferson
Over 50: Cleburne, Faulkner, Garland.
Over 25: Benton, Clark, Craighead, Lonoke, Saline, St. Francis, Van Buren, Washington, White.
Over 10: Johnson, Lincoln, Miller, Pope, Union.
Deaths: 21 (Cleburne, Conway, Crittenden, Faulkner, Hempstead, Independence, Jefferson, Lawrence, Pulaski, Saline, Van Buren).
No cases reported: Calhoun, Fulton, Jackson, Little River, Marion, Montgomery.
Source: Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Arkansas Department of Health.
