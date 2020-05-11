Ozarks Medical Center and the West Plains Chamber of Commerce have partnered to bring an hour-long virtual meeting at 3 p.m. Tuesday to help businesses operate under the "new normal" created by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The community is encouraged to join in as several physicians will participate in in the Q&A platform in the session hosted by TJ Temple, OMC executive director of information technology.
Expert insight will be offered by Dr. Curtis Horstman, emergency department medical director; Dr. Ritu Kathuria, fellowship-trained hospitalist in infectious disease; and Dr. Samantha Wallace, hospitalist department medical director.
To join the meeting go to www.webex.com. The meeting number is 963 140 177 and the password is “chamber,” or to join by phone, call 415-655-0003 and enter the meeting number when prompted.
