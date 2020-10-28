Glenn Romaine Saunders went to join his beloved wife Gwen in heaven on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at NHC Health Care Center, West Plains, Mo.
Glenn was born March 8, 1937, in O'Neill, Neb., to Florence and Glenn Saunders Sr. He was married Nov. 25, 1967, to Gwendolyn (Olmsted) at the Central Seventh Day Adventist Church in St. Louis, Mo.
Glenn was a computer programmer and worked for NASA early in his career being part of the Apollo launch team that landed the first man on the moon July 20, 1969. He and Gwen moved to Springfield, Mo., from New Orleans following hurricane Katrina in 2005, where they resided until Gwen passed away in 2018.
Glenn was preceded in death by his wife Gwen, his parents, his mother and father-in-law Eloise and Virgil Olmsted, and one brother-in-law Wendell Olmsted.
He is survived by his sister-in-law Janet Olmsted, West Plains; three nephews Bryan Olmsted and wife Sherry of Dora, Barry Olmsted of Willow Springs and Brad Olmsted and wife Mary of Drury; several grand- and great-grand-nieces and -nephews; as well as several cousins scattered across the country.
He will be buried along with his wife at the Cabool Cemetery in Cabool, Mo., in a joint graveside ceremony to be announced at a later date.
The family would like to take this opportunity to thank the staff at NHC Health Care Center for the great care and love they provided him over the last couple of years, especially during the last few months while the family was unable to visit him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.