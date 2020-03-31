Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway has announced a regularly scheduled audit of Douglas County.
The most recent audit of Douglas County was issued in March 2016, with the county receiving an overall performance rating of poor. A follow-up report was issued in November 2016.
The previous audit identified concerns throughout county government, including the amount of time it takes for victims to receive money awarded to them in a court case, even after the money is paid to the attorney's office. The 2016 audit also found the public administrator did not have adequate supporting documentation for her handling of some purchases and that county employment policies failed to comply with federal law.
Individuals may provide confidential information for consideration during the audit to the State Auditor's Whistleblower Hotline at 800-347-8597, by email at moaudit@auditor.mo.gov or by visiting auditor.mo.gov/hotline.
The Auditor's Office is aware of the difficulties facing governments across Missouri as they work to address concerns over the spread of COVID-19. Audit teams will remain flexible with auditees as they navigate these unique challenges. To read more about the ongoing operations of the Auditor's Office, visit auditor.mo.gov/content/auditor-galloway-says-work-state-auditors-office-will-continue-employees-transition.
