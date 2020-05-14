More than $3,000 in community donations were raised in 24 hours to preserve a historic community center in Howell County.
The Caulfield Community Building found itself in financial distress when the donations that keep its doors open came to a halt during the pandemic. The community center was almost forced to lock the doors due to the lack of ability to pay for insurance.
Insurance and utility bills for the community center are paid by donations made when events are hosted. Because of social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Caulfield Community Building has been left unused and therefore the bank account ran dry, said Melody Hubbell, who shared the heartwarming story with the Quill.
Board member and Caulfield community resident Billy Joe Tackitt, 84 years old, reached out to his daughter Susie Williams, also of Caulfield. He was unsure of what to do given that an in-person event to raise funds is unlikely to be successful right now.
“Dad is nervous about being in public for his own health and he felt helpless. So, I posted the situation about the Community Building on my own Facebook page,” said Williams. “A neighbor and friend, Ashley Harper, reached out and created a Facebook group and also activated the fundraising ability. In hours, it raised enough money to keep the doors open for the immediate future.”
Within 24 hours, more than $3,000 was donated to keep what Caulfield residents have dubbed “the heart of the community” open, which is enough for more than two years.
“I am amazed that so much was donated just by asking online,” said Tackitt. “This building means so much to my generation and I hope the next generation will cherish it as much as we do. If the donations that were given is any sign, it will be.”
The Caulfield Community Building is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, run by a board of directors. The building is used for social gatherings like birthday parties, family reunions and community concerts. It has often been used for one of the Ozarks' coveted traditions – pie suppers. Thousands upon thousands of dollars have been raised for families in and around Caulfield in the historic facility.
The Caulfield Community Building was once a schoolhouse known as Oak Grove School and dates back to the 1940s. Since then, there have been several changes and repairs to the building.
“The Community Building needs more repairs, but we’ve not been able to afford it in quite some time,” said Tackitt. “The building is meant to be a place that gives back to the community, not take from it. But it may be time that the community gives back to its heart.”
Board members say the support has been overwhelming and they are now forming a plan for updates, so the Caulfield Community Building will be of use for generations to come.
People wanting to donate can give on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/CaulfieldCommunityBuilding, call Susie Williams at 417-284-3384 or deposit funds in the Caulfield Community Building bank account at Century Bank of the Ozarks in Bakersfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.