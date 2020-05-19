Seeing local charitable needs and rising to the challenge, even on a retiree’s fixed income, is nothing new to John Kaiser.
So when the West Plains resident received his $1,200 coronavirus relief check, he decided that all things considered, there are others in greater need.
He is donating his relief check by matching donations up to $1,200.
Kaiser first set up a GoFundMe page and raised a little bit of money, then after realizing the community might be hesitant to give online, contacted Martha Vance Samaritan Outreach Center Director Lori Concepcion to see if the two could partner up on meeting his goal of $1,200 in community donations, to be matched by his check.
Samaritan Outreach operates a short-term homeless shelter, soup kitchen and food pantry.
Kaiser and Concepcion have worked together before – as an antiques store owner (he and wife Mary Bischoff own Mom’s Memories Antiques and Mary’s Bookshop on west U.S. 160), he has made a point of donating items bought in lots at antique auctions that might be of use to Samaritan Outreach and its clients. That includes men’s clothing and other items.
When there are women’s clothing and household items in the auction lots, he donates them to Christos House, a local domestic violence shelter and outreach center.
He also donated a recent $250 car insurance rebate check from State Fam Insurance toward the purchase of Aldi gift cards to be given as needed by Samaritan Outreach, and he buys over-the-counter medical supplies for the center on a regular basis.
Kaiser moved to the area after he retired, and his business is more something to do “besides mowing the lawn” than it is an income generator. “The $1,200 is nice, and it’s more than I’ve made in the business lately, but there are people that need it more than I do,” he explained.
And he and Bischoff aren’t strangers to staying busy when it comes to helping meet local needs. They both were involved in helping to establish the West Plains Community Garden. Kaiser has volunteered maintenance and refurbishment work on the Yellow House Community Arts Center, and Bischoff has been a contributor to the Garnett Library on the Missouri State University-West Plains campus.
“There’s always something to do, and I feel like I need to share,” Kaiser said.
Cash donations may be made to Samaritan Outreach at 715 Missouri Ave., or call 257-7792 for more giving options. Donors are asked to make sure to mention that the contribution is going towards John Kaiser’s matching fund.
