The West Plains Zoning and Zoning Commission will have its regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. today at West Plains City Hall, 1910 Holiday Lane.
The agenda shows the commission will approve minutes from Oct. 17, 2019, and review a citizen request for a minor plat in the Webster Grove Subdivision on Ginger Drive.
